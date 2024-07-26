'It's a massive relief!': Wolverhampton dance school to relocate to site double the size after two-year search

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

SA Academy of Cheer and Dance has been based at the Webner Industrial Estate on Ettingshall Road for 11 years, but will pack up and move to Bay 3, Wombourne House on Heath Mill Road, in September.

The move has come as a relief to director Sharon Gray, who said she had faced "so much disappointment" upon searching for a bigger building to meet growing demand.

The academy currently boasts a team of 20 coaches and 350 students – 250 of which take part in competitions around the globe – but also had a number of budding dancers on a waiting list.

Sharon Gray pictured with some of her students at the dance school's current site in Wolverhampton

Sharon previously said the school was "bursting at the seams" and in January made a cry for help to find a larger site, having experienced problems during her search due to requiring an industrial sized unit and estate managers not wanting leisure on their site.