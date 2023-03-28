Candle making workshop hosted by Wolverhampton organisations in hopes of wellbeing boost

Paul Ryder pictured with Courtney Miller at the wax melt workshop

The two-day event was held by the Service User Involvement Team (SUIT), which helps people affected by substance abuse disorder, in collaboration with the LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group.

And it saw participants learn yoga and make wax melts on March 21 with the help of Courtney Miller from CaiCo Crafts, formerly known as CaiCo Candles.

Christiane Jenkins, who is a volunteer support worker at SUIT, said: "It's a really good platform for getting people together and teaching new skills, it's about giving people that bit of purpose, seeing where their talents lie and finding better opportunity.

"We support people with challenges faced from substance abuse disorder – it's a way to take off their pressure with recovery. We provide a multi-agency wrap-around service so people with these challenges can come to us for help with training, education and these wellbeing activities to progress them and give a better outcome for their recovery."

Also hosting the event at the WVCA on Temple Street was the LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group, which works to support people with disabilities, health needs and helps promote LGBTQ+ rights.

Paul Ryder, who runs the group with his partner Marcus Cotterill, added: "It was important because it helps people learn new skills and massively help with mental health and wellbeing.

"We are a very inclusive group, we have people with disabilities, people from ethnic minorities, people who are heterosexual – we are very diverse, we won't turn anyone away.