Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The woman, in her 40s, was hit by the bus at the junction of Penn Road and Oaklands Road, Wolverhampton, on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Police confirmed the bus driver is helping officers with their enquiries.

A police spokesman told the Express & Star: "We were called to the junction of Penn Road and Marston Road at around 7.30pm [on Tuesday] after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.

"A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. An investigation is now ongoing and the driver of the bus is helping us with our enquiries."

The spokesman added: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 4417 of April 23."

The busy junction was closed for several hours due to the incident which sparked tailbacks in all directions.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service, whose crews attended the crash, said: "Upon arrival, we found a woman who was the pedestrian who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to her at the scene and she was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”