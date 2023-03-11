Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bin collections reminder after disruption due to adverse weather

By Emma Walker WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Bin collections in Wolverhampton have been disrupted due to bad weather this week.

However, crews are continuing to make further attempts to collect today.

Residents are reminded to leave their bins out.

A spokesman said: "Please leave your bin out and we will collect it as soon as possible. Thank you."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News