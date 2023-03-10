Big names announced for festival celebrating LGBT community

Wolverhampton-born rapper Nate Ethan Watson will bring his vocal skills to the stage

The organising team behind Wolverhampton Pride 2023 have announced a big and varied line up of headline and supporting acts for the event on June 10, which aims to be the biggest and best yet for the city.

The headliners for the event, which returns for the first time since 2019, include LGBT+ icon and DJ Scott Mills, RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Baga Chipz and Eurovision legends, The Fizz for a full day of events.

Scott Mills will be a featured part of the festival

Other acts include the UK’s first openly transgender rapper, Nate Ethan Watson, classic Rocket Man tribute, Elton Fantastic performing all of Elton John’s biggest hits, and talented local musician Alex Vann, plus more local acts and DJs still to be announced.

The event will take place in Old Market Square in Wolverhampton city centre and thousands of visitors are expected to come along, with money raised from ticket sales going to local Wolverhampton LGBT+ charities.

Baga Chipz will be one of the main headliners

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for City Events, said: “I am delighted that we are welcoming these prominent, talented artists to this year’s Wolverhampton Pride.

"Its a day when we are all able to come together to celebrate, honour and show our support for the LGBT+ community and its allies.

“After a four-year absence, mainly due to the impact of the pandemic, this year’s Pride is certainly shaping up to be the best yet.

"I want to say a massive thanks to the Wolverhampton Pride Steering Group who have come together to make this possible, ensuring that this a community pride that celebrates both the City and LGBT+ community.”

Cherry Shine, Managing Director of Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District, said: “Our commitment to developing a Rainbow City and promoting our vibrant city centre offer, through high quality events like Wolverhampton Pride, is hugely important to the BID.

"We very much look forward to what this year’s event has to offer including increased footfall and spend in our city.”

Eurovision royalty The Fizz will play the hits

Ricki Wellman from Gorgeous Nightclub, Gorgeous Radio and The White Hart, said: “The team are proud to be a key partner of Wolverhampton Pride.

"We hope to see thousands of revellers enjoying our city centre, the fantastic LGBT+-friendly businesses we have on offer and what promises to be an incredible line-up of acts and entertainment for the whole community to enjoy and celebrate.”

Kelly Walker-Read from Wolverhampton LGBT said: “Bringing Wolverhampton Pride back into the city is an exciting time.

"We are excited to be working with the partners to start off this journey to celebrate Wolverhampton’s LGBT+ community.”

Lucy Palin, from X2Y, added: “Pride is a fabulous opportunity for our youth to be celebrated and for them to truly be who they are.

"We are proud to be part of Wolverhampton Pride and it promises to be a great day!”

The first wave of tickets for Wolverhampton Pride are now on sale at Eventbrite, priced at £3 for adults, £1.50 for concessions (12-17, over 65s, disabled and carer) and under 12s free.