Tighter parking measures proposed for two parts of Wolverhampton after resident complaints

Waterdale is one of the roads affected. Photo: Google

The measures for the Penn and Wednesfield areas include a ban on motorists stopping on school entrance markers amid claims of inconsiderate parking.

They have been proposed and consulted on by Wolverhampton Council, with the process ending last week and a report being drawn up with the feedback.

The restrictions proposed for the Penn ward include a ban on waiting at any time, or loading and unloading at any time or day, on parts of Waterdale, Compton Road West, Lindon Lea and Ash Hill.

Drivers will further be unable to wait at any time, or load and unload between 8am to 9.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, in other sections of Compton road West and Lindon Lea. And they will be prevented from waiting between 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm, or loading and unloading, Monday to Friday in parts of Waterdale.

Motorists will be banned from stopping between 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Monday to Friday on school entrance markings in part of Compton Road, and from stopping down other sections of the road – except for buses.

Elsewhere, in Wednesfield, vehicles will be banned from waiting at any time and loading or unloading down part of Collingswood Road, Bushbury Lane, Somerford Gardens and Hatherton Gardens.

Drivers will be banned from waiting at any time and loading, or unloading, in parts of Cannock Road, Old Fallings Lane and Park Lane. And waiting at any time of any day, and loading and unloading between 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday on parts of the routes. And they will be prevented from waiting between 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and loading and unloading during the same time in parts of Old Fallings Lane.

Other restrictions include a ban on waiting at any time, or loading and unloading, on parts of The Riddings and Croft Lane. Vehicles will be banned from waiting from 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday on school entrance markings on parts of Shelley Road, and stopped from waiting at any time – or loading or unloading – on sections of Shelley Road, Burns Avenue and Browning Crescent.

The last three restrictions ban loading or unloading and waiting on parts of Goodyear Avenue, Jenks Avenue and Whitgreave Avenue. And vehicles will be banned from waiting at any time on parts of Deyncourt Road and Wimborne Road, as well as parts of Lymer Road.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: “The Traffic Regulation Order to amend and extend the parking restrictions on Compton Road, Linden Lea, Waterdale and Ash Hill is primarily being proposed to protect the key route of Compton Road from inappropriate parking and ensure the free flow of traffic.

“On-street parking in the area has increased in recent times due to the expansion of St Edmonds Catholic Academy situated on Compton Park.