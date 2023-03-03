"Hidden Gem" seeking to become bigger and better

Judy Brown and Brenda Shuttleworth show off some of the wares at the Wolverhampton Fair Traid shop

Wolverhampton Fair Traid has endured a roaming existence since the closure of the Darlington Street Methodist Church in September 2019, which it had its shop and cafe in.

Following the closure of the church, the Fair Traid shop had been open on irregular occasions at a kiosk in the Mander Centre and a pop-up shop on the lower level.

Since July last year, the shop has been able to call a retail area of the Victoria Arcade in the Mander Centre home and shop manager Brenda Shuttleworth said the new shop had been a long time coming.

She said: "We were a long time down at the Methodist Church and after that closed, we had a little kiosk which was a bit too cosy at times in the Shop in the Square.

"We were given the opportunity to move into our current premises last year and have enjoyed being here as it has twice as much space and we are very comfortable indeed.

"We've just taken on a new lease with the centre and they have been very good with us."

Ms Shuttleworth said there had been a large footfall at the shop, compared to the old premises in Darlington Street, and said it was a lovely and airy place which allowed people to come in and see what was on offer.

She also said the new shop had been well-received by regulars, but she also wanted to bring it to the attention of people who may not know it was there.

She said: "Our regulars are very pleased to support us, but what is pleasing is that people will come in and say that they didn't realise we were here and they'll come back when they need to buy a gift.

"We want more people to know that we are here and go from being a hidden gem to become a bigger entity within the city.