Adventurous walkers invited to join fundraising treks

Emily Thompson is one of the members of staff at Compton Care encouraging people to take part in the trek

Compton Care has announced the two new fundraising treks, with adventures planned for Snowdon by Sunrise and Yorkshire Three Peaks during the summer.

On Sunday, June 4, fundraisers will be trekking up Snowdon to experience the views at sunrise.

For those looking for an even bigger challenge, Yorkshire Three Peaks takes place on Saturday, September 30 and will see experienced hikers scale three peaks in under 12 hours.

The groups will be accompanied by professional guides from Sky Blue Adventures with expert knowledge of hiking within the region.

Emily Thompson, Community and Events Manager, said: “We’re very excited to be able to offer our supporters the chance to embark on an adventure they’ll never forget, all to raise money for people living with incurable conditions.

“With the routes through either Snowdonia National Park, offering panoramic views during the golden sunrise, or Yorkshire National Park with spectacular views of the River Ribble, our supporters are set for an incredible experience.

"We’re hoping to raise plenty of money for Compton so we can continue to provide support for people with incurable conditions and their loved ones.”

Those taking part in either trek must be of a good fitness level and be aged 18 or over.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £250 for Snowdon by Sunrise or £300 for Yorkshire Three Peaks, which will go towards supporting the charity’s work.