Sanctions including warnings and fixed penalty notices to be given to dog owners who flout planned new rules in Wolverhampton

Owners caught allowing dogs into the water at spots such as Tettenhall Pool or the fountain in Queen Square Wolverhampton will be guilty of an offence and could be fined under the strict new rules.

It will also become an offence to be in charge of a dog on public land without means of faeces collection and disposal; it will be a requirement for a person to give their name and address to an authorised officer when requested to do so and dogs will have to be on a lead at public cemeteries.

People in Wolverhampton are now being asked to give their views on proposed changes to the Public Spaces Protection Order, which is to be renewed on October 1.

An online public consultation has been launched on the council’s website and people are being invited to give their opinions on conditions for dog owners.

It is proposed that the majority of the existing measures will stay the same but some additional controls are planned.

Those who flout the rules could expect penalties with council officials authorised to take action, Wolverhampton Council has said.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: “Dog control measures to deal with dog fouling have been in existence for a number of years in the city under a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

"In 2020, following a public consultation, additional dog control measures were incorporated into the order.

"The 2020 PSPO is due to expire in October, therefore we are carrying out a consultation exercise to gain peoples’ views on the existing measures as well as some new ones.

"Under the proposals, dog owners who break the rules will have their case considered on an individual basis. Sanctions will range from an informal warning to an on-the-spot fixed penalty notice of £80.

"Council officials and our enforcement partner Waste Investigations, Support & Enforcement (WISE) will be authorised to take action.

"Results from the current consultation will be reviewed and a final decision made by the council in the summer."

People can give their views on the updated PSPO at consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/environment/dog-control-public-spaces-protection-order-2023