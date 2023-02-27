Bollards installed next to Wolverhampton primary school after concerns raised over student safety

Councillor Adam Collinge, who represents Oxley, with the bollards. Photo: Councillor Adam Collinge

Wolverhampton Council has installed the safety measures at the rear of St Pauls C of E Primary School, off Emsworth Crescent in Pendeford.

The bollards have been installed to prevent vehicles from mounting the verges and pavement at the site, near to where the schoolchildren exit.

It is a measure which has been completed by the authority over the half-term break after a year-long campaign from Councillor Adam Collinge.

Councillor Collinge, who represents Oxley, said: "I welcome this scheme now being completed. I had received numerous concerns about the condition of the verges and pavement, child and pedestrian safety and safe school access, due to vehicles mounting the pavement. It has been really worthwhile working with the school, parents, residents and highways officers to get this scheme over the line.

"Whilst there may be some ongoing local parking concerns at certain times, which I hope can be addressed positively moving forward, I also hope the scheme has made this location a bit safer, benefitting St Pauls Primary and residents and that this keeps the verges and pavement in better condition."

The council's traffic and road safety team carried out the work at the area, which has also seen the verges reinstated after months of damage and rutting caused by inconsiderate parking.