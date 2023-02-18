Driver arrested after two women hit by car on Wolverhampton ring road

The incident occurred on Ring Road St Peter's in Wolverhampton on Friday evening. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police said was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and had his car seized following the collision with the two women, aged 21 ans 22, on Ring Road St Peter's, near to St Peter and St Paul's Church, in Wolverhampton at around 7.30pm on Friday.

The area around Ring Road St Peter's and Stafford Street were closed off as the women were treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

They were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested a man and seized a car in connection with a collision that happened on the Wolverhampton ring road at around 7.30pm on Friday.

"Two women, aged 21 and 22, were hit by a car near the St Peter and St Paul Church. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving."