Picket lines form as university lecturers strike again in Wolverhampton

The UCU members form the picket line outside Wolverhampton University

The latest round of strikes saw members of the University and College Union (UCU) down tools and mount picket lines outside universities across the country, marking the start of three successive days of strike action.

The UCU confirmed on Monday evening that it will reballot its members to allow university staff to take further industrial action through the rest of the academic year if their demands are not met by employers.

Members of the UCU from Wolverhampton University were out on Wulfruna Street on Tuesday for the second time in a week, waving their banners and wearing hats with UCA slogans on them.

The striking lecturers and staff had also themed their picket line with Valentine's Day items, including a banner saying "Show the Love", messages from students and supporters and love hearts all around.

The lecturers on strike were from a wide range of courses and disciplines, including from the arts department, which had seen a severe reduction in the number of courses available.

The strikers were out in force with mascots in tow

Fine Art lecturer Laura Onions, who had been at the university for 10 years, said the strike was about more than just pay and conditions and was also about the impact of education in the region.

She said: "I think it's a much bigger problem than just pay, pensions and working conditions and is also about the impact that it will have on education in the region, especially art education.

"The university has been slowly mismanaging and cutting art education, which is really impacting the opportunities for students to study art, which is vital for many people who find their place in creativity.

"I think it's a shame that we've had to strike again and it's also something that could have been prevented as I feel we should be listened to and be made to feel there is transparency in the decisions being made."

For some of the longer-term members of staff, going on strike again carried a feeling of disappointment at being out again.

The picket line had a Valentine's Day theme, with love hearts and messages

Law professor Peter Walton, who had been at the university for 37 years, said he felt it was depressing to have to go on strike again, but said it was a sign of the times.

He said: "It is very depressing to be striking, if I am being honest with you, as I don't want to be here, I want to be inside with my colleagues and my students.

"I do think, however, that it's a sign that the whole country has had enough of the way in which we've been taken advantage of for so many years and while I'm relatively fortunate, a lot of my junior colleagues are really struggling.

"I'm hopeful that today and the other days of action will show it's a nationwide movement and the powers that be will recognise that we mean business and will be here for as long as it takes."

His colleague, reader in criminal history Dave Cox said he agreed about it being depressing to be out on strike again, but also said he hoped it would make a proper impact.

He said: "It's a shame it's had to come to this, but hopefully, it will lead to a better conclusion with regards to not just myself, but for UCU members and students as well.

"I do see the level of stress and it can be very high for a lot of my colleagues as we can end up doing 55 to 60 hour weeks.

"I think the university have dealt with this very poorly as they've ignored the unions and ignored our complaints but, hopefully, they might be seeing something to help with negotiations."

It was a colourful scene, with hats and armbands in the strike slogan

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Staff are striking because they are sick of being denied a decent pay rise, secure employment, and proper pensions.

"And students are standing with us because they know that staff working conditions are their learning conditions.

"Our union is determined to reach a negotiated settlement which allows staff to get back to work and students to continue their studies uninterrupted.