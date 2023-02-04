Comedian talks balls and cancer in engaging chat

Richard Herring spoke candidly and very funnily about his experiences of testicular cancer

However, “Can I Have My Ball Back?” by Richard Herring manages to take a shocking moment in anyone’s life and make light of it through the very funny and vivid words of the veteran comedian.

The book, written about his testicular cancer diagnosis in 2021 and his thoughts about masculinity and maleness in society, is a chance for Richard to look at his own testing times following his diagnosis and the emotions he went through.

Appearing at the Wolverhampton Literature Festival for the first time since 2019, the star of Fist of Fun and Taskmaster and the host of the RHLSTP podcast was in good form as he talked about his life and his new book.

Speaking to host Mark Cartwright aka Gingerbeard Mark, Richard was candid about the moment he found out he had cancer, but also provided vivid imagery about his treatment, regularly leaving the room in hysterics through his fast-paced and, at times, very filthy language.

Richard spoke about the scans he went through, including having to cover up his manhood to “protect his dignity” and saying how the only people who saw his testicles were his wife Katie, doctors and strange men at the gym.

Speaking of his wife, he spoke very warmly about her, saying she went above and beyond in helping treat him after his operation, including putting cream on a place he couldn’t reach.

While a light-hearted talk, Richard also spoke about how he had been worried about leaving his wife and children alone if he had died and praised the NHS, saying that they had every right to strike as they went the extra mile to help people despite poor pay.

More of a chat than a formal interview, Mark Cartwright kept the flow going with questions around Richard’s outlook on life, how he created a puppet of his testicle for an online podcast and ideas for a new book, with Richard hinting about a book about answering impossible questions from children.

Richard Herring said having cancer helped him think more about his life, not just his career, and said the book hadn’t been planned, but had been easy to write due to the experience of having had cancer, even one he said had a 99 per cent survival rate, as he said “What if I’m the one per cent?”