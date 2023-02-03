Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Quick-thinking officer helps woman after her waters break in Wolverhampton B&M store

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Quick thinking by a volunteer police officer helped to calm a woman whose waters broke in a city shop.

The incident occurred inside the B&M store on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton
The incident occurred inside the B&M store on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) from Wolves City Centre Police called Emma was shopping in B&M on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton on Thursday when the incident occurred.

The officer moved to help the woman, making her comfortable and helping to keep her calm until a crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived.

Staff at the store said the incident had happened so quickly and they hadn't been able to get the details of either the new mother or the PCSO.

A spokesman for Wolves City Centre Police said: "Team 2's PCSO Emma has helped a women today in B&M store whose waters broke in the shop and she leapt into action, making the mother to be as comfortable as possible whilst awaiting the ambulance.

"Watching all those episodes of Call The Midwife has really paid off."

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and B&M have been contacted for a comment.

If anyone knows the people involved in the incident, please get in touch by emailing reporters@mnamedia.co.uk as we would like to speak to them.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News