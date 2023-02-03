Quick-thinking officer helps woman after her waters break in Wolverhampton B&M store

The incident occurred inside the B&M store on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) from Wolves City Centre Police called Emma was shopping in B&M on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton on Thursday when the incident occurred.

The officer moved to help the woman, making her comfortable and helping to keep her calm until a crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived.

Staff at the store said the incident had happened so quickly and they hadn't been able to get the details of either the new mother or the PCSO.

A spokesman for Wolves City Centre Police said: "Team 2's PCSO Emma has helped a women today in B&M store whose waters broke in the shop and she leapt into action, making the mother to be as comfortable as possible whilst awaiting the ambulance.

"Watching all those episodes of Call The Midwife has really paid off."

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and B&M have been contacted for a comment.