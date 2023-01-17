Notification Settings

Drivers warned of lane closure in Wolverhampton for emergency works

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Drivers have been warned of a lane closure in Wolverhampton while emergency works are carried out.

Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work in Waterloo Road.

The lane closure affects the stretch of road between the junctions of Newhampton Road East and the Ring Road.

It is expected to remain in place until Thursday.

Wolverhampton Council warned people in a tweet, saying: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary lane closure on Waterloo Road (opposite Redwings Lodge Hotel), inbound between the junctions of Newhampton Road East and Ring Road, is expected to remain in place until Thursday."

