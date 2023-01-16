Woman in late 80s in 'critical condition' after being hit by car in Wolverhampton

Lever Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

The incident happened on Lever Street, near to the Aldi and the city centre, on Saturday at 3.22pm.

She received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "Two ambulances, a critical care paramedic, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find the pedestrian, a woman, in a critical condition and immediately administered advanced trauma care on scene before she was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."