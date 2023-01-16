Notification Settings

Woman in late 80s in 'critical condition' after being hit by car in Wolverhampton

By Thomas Parkes Published: Last Updated:

A woman in her late 80s has been left in a "critical condition" after being hit by a car in Wolverhampton.

Lever Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
The incident happened on Lever Street, near to the Aldi and the city centre, on Saturday at 3.22pm.

She received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "Two ambulances, a critical care paramedic, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find the pedestrian, a woman, in a critical condition and immediately administered advanced trauma care on scene before she was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact is asked to contac West Midlands Police via Live Chat on it website quoting log 2426 of 14/1.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

