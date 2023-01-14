Notification Settings

Wolves fans face traffic misery as crash closes stretch of ring road

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolves fans are being warned to expect delays leaving the city this afternoon after a crash has forced the closure of part of the ring road.

Part of Wolverhampton Ring Road is closed
Almost 30,000 football fans will be leaving The Molineux around 5pm but at 4.15pm Transport for West Midlands warned those leaving the ground "to plan ahead".

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "A4123 Birmingham Road, Wolverhampton. Collision blocking the southbound from the Ring Road to the Grove Street junction.

"Closure expected to be in place for sometime, Wolves fans may be affected. Plan ahead."

In Birmingham motorists faced more traffic misery after a collision on St Chads Queensway, Birmingham.

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "Collision. Road blocked to cross this junction from Constitution Hill and Snow Hill Queensway."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

