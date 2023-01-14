Wolves fans face traffic misery as crash closes stretch of ring road

Part of Wolverhampton Ring Road is closed

Almost 30,000 football fans will be leaving The Molineux around 5pm but at 4.15pm Transport for West Midlands warned those leaving the ground "to plan ahead".

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "A4123 Birmingham Road, Wolverhampton. Collision blocking the southbound from the Ring Road to the Grove Street junction.

"Closure expected to be in place for sometime, Wolves fans may be affected. Plan ahead."

In Birmingham motorists faced more traffic misery after a collision on St Chads Queensway, Birmingham.