Police appeal to find 14-year-old missing from her home in Wolverhampton

Natalya is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder length brown/blonde hair.
A spokesman for West Midlands said: "Have you seen Natalya? We are concerned for her welfare."
Natalya, who went missing yesterday just before 1pm, was wearing pink Nike leggings and a green and white Hawkins Stranger Things jacket.
If you see her ring 999 immediately and quote PID 372554.
The 14-year-old has gone missing from her home in #Wolverhampton and we are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder length brown/blonde hair. pic.twitter.com/9evsAWvPvY