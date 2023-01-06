Notification Settings

Police appeal to find 14-year-old missing from her home in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Natalya? The 14-year-old has gone missing from her home in Wolverhampton
Have you seen Natalya? The 14-year-old has gone missing from her home in Wolverhampton

Natalya is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder length brown/blonde hair.

A spokesman for West Midlands said: "Have you seen Natalya? We are concerned for her welfare."

Natalya, who went missing yesterday just before 1pm, was wearing pink Nike leggings and a green and white Hawkins Stranger Things jacket.

If you see her ring 999 immediately and quote PID 372554.

