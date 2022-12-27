Driving examiners to go on strike across Black Country over pay

PCS union chief Mark Serwotka

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union employed by the Driver and Vehicles Standard Agency (DVSA) are walking out from Wolverhampton, Dudley, Wednesbury, Stafford and 67 other test centres across the Midlands.

Tomorrow is the first of five days of industrial action between December 28 and January 3.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka blamed the two per cent pay rise offer for the strike action.

He said: "Our members have been offered a pay rise of just 2 per cent at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is above 10 per cent.

"We know our action will cause widespread disruption and inconvenience to people in the Black Country and the Midlands – hundreds of driving tests have already been cancelled in other parts of the country – but the Government is to blame."

He added: "These strikes could be called off tomorrow if Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt put some money on the table."

The strike, by driving examiners, ADI examiners and local driving test managers is part of the union’s national action over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

There will not be picket lines at any of the West Midlands driving test centres, the nearest being in Worcester.

A PCS spokesman added: "PCS members will be continuing their strike action and holding picket lines between Christmas and New Year. Please go along and show them support if you can.