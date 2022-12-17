How cafe could look at major redevelopment of former Wolverhampton hospital site

Artist impression of how it could look. Photo: Architettura Design Ltd

All Saints Action Network (ASAN) has applied for planning permission to convert the former porters’ lodge just outside the Royal Hospital building at the junction of Cleveland Road and Vicarage Road.

The historic hospital premises, built between 1845 and 1849, closed in 1997 and is now being turned into an apartment complex for over 55s.

A design and access statement from Architettura Design Ltd, the agents acting on behalf of ASAN, said the proposals will "contribute very positively to the urban regeneration of the conservation area by providing a viable, valuable catering facility and cultural hub to serve existing and new residents of the All Saints area and the wider community".

The statement, which was submitted together with the planning application to Wolverhampton Council, says: “Since 2016 All Saints Action Network (ASAN) has been working on a project to develop a new community café as part of the redevelopment of the Grade II listed Royal Hospital site in All Saints.

"The cafe will be located in the new Cleveland Square, this will be a new public piazza in the heart of All Saints.

"As well as providing food and drinks, the café will provide much needed space for various community events and it will celebrate the heritage of the Royal Hospital through developing exhibitions and holding events as well as providing opportunities for people to contribute their own stories about the hospital."

It says the cafe will play a"crucial" role in integrating residents from the 322 new homes and apartments on the Royal Hospital and bus garage sites into the wider All Saints neighbourhood.

The Royal Hospital has been closed to the public and semi derelict since 1997, when health services were transferred to New Cross Hospital.