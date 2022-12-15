Hand car wash to open at Wolverhampton petrol station

The Royal Oak filling station on Blackhalve Lane, near The Scotlands estate in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The provision, including new staff and customer cabins, will be housed in an existing autowash building on the forecourt of the Royal Oak filling station, on Blackhalve Lane, near to The Scotlands estate, which lies between Old Fallings and Bushbury Hill.

It is located within the designated Cannock Road centre, which consists mainly of convenience stores, restaurants and fast food outlets. The petrol station is situated next to a Lidl store, occupying the site of the former Royal Oak pub which was demolished in 2004.

A statement from Adcock Associates, the agents acting on behalf of applicants Motor Fuel Group Ltd, said: “The Royal Oak service station is situated on the B4156 Blackhalve Lane, which runs between Essington and Wolverhampton. It lies close to the A460 Cannock Road and is in an area of mixed commercial and residential use.

“The service station is made up of a four square pump island forecourt with overhead canopy, sales building, automated car wash and jet wash. It was originally granted planning permission for the erection of a filling station including a car wash and associated works.

“It is already an existing service station with an entrance and exit from Blackhalve Lane and sits between a Lidl store and a row of single-storey lock-up shops. The majority of the site is concrete hardstanding with a block-paved forecourt.

“An existing autowash building on the side of the site will house the car wash. Car valeting work will be carried out on the existing jet wash concrete slab, which will have a fabric canopy fitted over it. The site already lends itself to a hand car wash facility with minimal alterations, and as such there is little need for design intervention. The two portable metal cabins will also blend in with the immediate area,” added the statement.

“There is already an established route for vehicles passing through the site and there is enough space to accommodate two cars being washed and valeted and eight additional waiting bays.