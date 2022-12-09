Bikers Rob Trotter, left, and Andrew Campbell with staff and children at Low Hill Primary School

Members of the Copperheads Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) visited Wolverhampton's Low Hill Primary School to play the role of Santa's helpers and give out toys for Christmas.

The Copperheads LEMC is made up of serving and ex-serving members of the emergency services and armed forces – focusing on building strong friendships and giving back to the community.

Andrew Campbell, a patched member of the Dobunni Chapter, a sub-section of the LEMC that is central in the Black Country, talked about donating the presents.

He said: "There are quite a few toys. We raised a bit of money so we went and spent it on toys.

"We did the absolute best with what we had and it really went well."

The event was part of a club-wide initiative where each chapter of the LEMC does something for charity.

Andrew continued: "The teachers were so thankful, the headteacher was just so made up. When the kids saw these toys their eyes lit up; that's what we do it for, its those smiles.

"I know toys aren't a necessity really, but every kid should come downstairs to at least one toy on Christmas Day."

Affectionately named 'Steptoe' by his fellow bikers, Andrew rode alongside club treasurer Rob 'Delboy' Trotter, as they prepared to hand out toys to the children.

Andrew said: "The kids were so happy, it was brilliant.

"Honestly, I was horrified by the number of children who weren't able to get toys this year.