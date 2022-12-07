Wolverhampton veteran helped back on its feet by charity

Carl Pearson was helped by Veterans Into Logistics

Veteran Carl Pearson, 39, is now enjoying work after being supported and mentored into a new career as an HGV driver and is looking forward to taking his son on holiday.

Carl was an infantry soldier who served in the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regiment and saw active service in Afghanistan.

He left the Army in 2006 and said: “When I left the military 16 years ago, I felt completely alone and isolated through lack of support.”

He has struggled in the years since leaving the military and is a single parent to a child with serious health issues, including Juvenile Arthritis – a disease where the immune system, which is supposed to fight invaders like germs and viruses, instead attacks the body’s cells and tissues, and Bilateral Uveitis – an extremely painful eye condition.

After being made redundant, Carl fortunately had a chance meeting with Veterans into Logistics Trustee, Heidi Chapman when he was visiting friends in Worcester a year ago.

She put Carl in contact with Veterans into Logistics Founder, Darren Wright.

Carl said: “Darren has turned my life around and made me believe in myself again. He cares with his heart and soul and gave me time for reflection. He reignited my drive and focus and was someone to talk to who understood, because he’d been through it. He always made time for me and cares immensely.

“Darren is fighting for veterans, supporting them into a better future. This charity is so important as it gives veterans a new beginning.”

Carl had driven military vehicles, including the Snatch Land Rover and WMIK Land Rover during his time in the Army. Since undergoing his training with Veterans into Logistics, he has passed his Class 1 and Class 2 HGV Licences and has been working for Culina Group for the last three months.

He said: “I’d like to thank Veterans into Logistics for making this one of the best Christmases of my life and I can’t wait to see the look on my son’s face when we go on holiday.”

Veterans into Logistics Trustee, Heidi Chapman said: “When I met Carl, I knew that given the opportunity to train as a driver, he would be an asset to any company. I’m so privileged to have been a part of Carl’s journey and to see him progress through training and into work.

“Carl represents what can be achieved by someone who is given the chance of a new career and I’m extremely proud to know him.”