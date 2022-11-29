Aldersley students visited by Witcher star as part of 100 year anniversary

Students of Aldersley High School, Wolverhampton, meeting Witcher star Anya Chalotra.

Students of Aldersley High School had the privilege of taking part in the BBC's 100th anniversary, where they were treated to a special Share Your Story session where they got to meet special guest and actor, Anya Charlotra.

Wolverhampton-born Anya Charlotra, who played head witch Yennefer of Vengerberg on the Netflix original series The Witcher, attended St Dominic's Grammar School in Brewood, before studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

A spokesperson for Aldersley High School said: "The BBC and Anya were very complimentary of the attitude and behaviour of the students at Aldersley High School.

"The school would like to express their gratitude for this wonderful opportunity and insight into the world of storytelling."

The pupils were also given the chance to talk to the BBC production team, where the power of storytelling was discussed and links to future careers were shared.

Students were also treated to an hour session where Anya was questioned by BBC Radio 1Xtra host presenter Nick Bright, where they were also given the chance to ask questions about Anya's childhood in Wolverhampton and her career in acting.

The 'Share Your Story' BBC event brings over 100 diverse storytellers into schools across the UK to share personal stories of their journeys, setbacks and successes.