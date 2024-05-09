Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of firearms and drug offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a vehicle was stopped by officers in Wednesbury.

The vehicle, a black BMW, was travelling down Hydes Road in the early hours of Thursday morning when it was spotted by officers who were acting on intelligence.

The five occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were quickly detained by officers.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have arrested a man for possession of a firearm after a vehicle was stopped by officers in Wednesbury.

"In the early hours of this morning, acting on intelligence, officers stopped a black BMW travelling on Hydes Road.

"The five occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were detained by officers."

During a search of the occupants, a firearm and a quantity of cannabis were discovered. Later checks confirmed that the firearm was an air weapon.

A 29-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.

He remains in police custody for questioning.