Train drivers' strike to have major impact on region's services this weekend

The company has advised passengers to make alternative arrangements due to the planned industrial action by members of train drivers’ union Aslef in the long-running dispute over pay.

There will be no service on any WMR route on Saturday and there may also be amendments to late services on Friday evening and early services on the morning of Sunday.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that once again our customers’ travel plans will be impacted as a result of this industrial action.

“We will not be running any trains on Saturday so passengers should not attempt to travel with us and will need to make alternative arrangements.

“Any passengers holding tickets for travel on Saturday can use them on an alternative day or receive a full refund.”

Union bosses have apologised for any inconvenience ahead of the strike and said withdrawing labour was "always a last resort".

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day.

"We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer – due to the dodgy deal they signed with the Department for Transport – we have no choice but to take strike action again.

“They want drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now well into double figures, train drivers who kept Britain moving through the pandemic are now being expected to work just as hard this year as last year but for less.

"Most of these drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

“We want the companies – which are making huge profits – to make a proper pay offer so that our members can keep up with the cost of living.”