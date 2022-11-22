Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wolverhampton crash

Sedgley Road, Penn Common

Police were called to the crash involving a Renault Megane and a Vauxhall Astra in Sedgley Road, Penn Common, on Monday evening.

One of the vehicles had hit a wall, causing extensive damage.

A 27-year-old man from South Staffordshire was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He remains in police custody.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested following a collision in South Staffordshire.

"We were called to Sedgley Road in Penn Common at 6.25pm on Monday after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

"We attended and found a silver Renault Megane and a silver Vauxhall Astra involved in a collision.

"One of the cars had then collided with a wall, causing extensive damage.

"The driver of the Megane remained at the scene and assisted us with our inquiries. They were uninjured.

"The driver of the Astra had left the scene prior to our arrival. We arranged recovery for both of the cars and searched the area for the driver.

"A 27-year-old man, from South Staffordshire, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to provide specimen for analysis.