Cold temperatures and more rain expected this week in the region, forecasters predict

More rain is expected in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire

Met Office experts are predicting a bleak week with highs of around 10C (50F) and rain almost every day of the week in the run-up to the festive period.

It comes despite there being a yellow wind warning across other two areas – South West England and South Wales between 6am and 6pm on Monday.

Gusts of 55mph to 65mph are predicted on land with highs of 70mph to 80mph in more coastal areas with impact expected on airports across the area.

But the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire is likely to remain unaffected by the high winds and instead will have to deal with further bleak skies.

A forecast for this week said: "Many places wet by lunchtime with rain continuing throughout (Monday) afternoon. Feeling chilly in the brisk easterly winds.

"Mostly dry on Tuesday with some brighter breaks. Rain overnight, clearing on Wednesday morning then drier in the afternoon. Further rain expected for Thursday. Chilly with temperatures near normal."

Meanwhile those in South West England and South Wales are expected to face "very wet and windy weather". Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "We've got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow.

"First one's towards the north-west of Northern Ireland and the second one's coming up in Ireland and South West England. "They're going to bring some very wet and windy weather."

He said that while there is uncertainty around the weather on Monday, there is a risk of strong winds in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales.

Mr Burkill said: "Tomorrow, it's worth bearing in mind there's a bit of uncertainty around this, so different models are doing slightly different things with the track of that low pressure.

"Particularly on your coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales, there is the risk of some significantly strong winds."

He said that the winds could impact travel from airports in the region, such as Cardiff Airport and Exeter Airport.

Mr Burkill added that while no warning was in place yet, there could also be "significant" rain in western areas of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

"There could be some significant rain," he said.

"We don't have a warning as of yet. But, you know, it's not out of the question."

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as -4C (24.8F) in parts of the country on Monday morning.

"It's going to be quite cold towards particularly north-eastern UK," he said.