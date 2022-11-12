Notification Settings

Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished:

Police are trying to find a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

Miracle has gone missing from Wolverhampton

Miracle is 5ft 5ins tall and it is believed she may be using the bus network.

Police issued a CCTV image of her, saying she was wearing those clothes earlier today.

In an appeal on Twitter, Wolverhampton Police said: "We need your help to find 12-year-old girl Miracle who has gone #missing from #Wolverhampton.

"She is 5ft 5ins tall & was wearing these clothes earlier today. It's believed she may be using the bus network.

"Please contact us with info via 999 and quote PID: 378938."

