Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Wolverhampton

Miracle is 5ft 5ins tall and it is believed she may be using the bus network.
Police issued a CCTV image of her, saying she was wearing those clothes earlier today.
In an appeal on Twitter, Wolverhampton Police said: "We need your help to find 12-year-old girl Miracle who has gone #missing from #Wolverhampton.
"She is 5ft 5ins tall & was wearing these clothes earlier today. It's believed she may be using the bus network.
"Please contact us with info via 999 and quote PID: 378938."
#MISSING | We need your help to find 12-year-old girl Miracle who has gone #missing from #Wolverhampton.— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) November 12, 2022
She is 5ft 5ins tall & was wearing these clothes earlier today. It's believed she may be using the bus network.
Please contact us with info via 999 and quote PID: 378938. pic.twitter.com/rkFGBPNftP