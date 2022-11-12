Licence review for Wolverhampton shop where suspected counterfeit cigarettes seized and asylum seeker found to be working illegally

Phoenix Express and International Food in Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Phoenix Express and International Food, on Parkfield Road, was visited by Trading Standards and police on September 23, following a complaint alleging that illegal cigarettes were being sold at the premises, which is in the Blakenhall ward.

Upon entry, officers found one man behind the counter who confirmed he was illegally present in the UK and was arrested.

Home Office (HO) checks revealed he had an outstanding asylum claim with no work permit.

Another man was also found to be living in makeshift accommodation at the back of the shop and referred to immigration.

Further HO checks confirmed he had valid leave to remain in the UK.

Neither the licence holder Mr Idris Hamid nor the designated premises supervisor (DPS) Kerry Joanne Eskandari were present, although the owner turned up during the inspection.

When questioned over the matter of illegal employment, he said the man arrested was covering for the member of staff who was sleeping at the back of the shop.

The owner was told that the individual found behind the counter had no right to work in the UK and an illegal working notice was served on site. He was then asked to leave the premises.

Applying for the licence review, senior Trading Standards officer Nicola Biddle said: “More than 8,000 cigarettes and a kilo of hand-rolling tobacco was seized on suspicion of being counterfeit, evasion of duty and failing to bear statutory health warnings. In addition, 44 disposable vapes were seized as the tanks contained more than the permitted amount of e-liquid.

“Illicit tobacco products and vapes containing nicotine were also discovered concealed behind a mirror in makeshift living quarters and in a car registered at the premises that was being used as a storage container. It was also noted that neither the licence summary nor the statutory tobacco notice were displayed.”

Senior public health specialist Nilusha Sahni said: “Public health have very serious concerns regarding the significant amount of illicit tobacco, vapes and cigarettes seized. As a responsible authority we would expect any business licensed to sell alcohol to act responsibly at all times and promote the key objectives of the Licensing Act 2003.

“With several breaches of the licensing conditions reported, public health is not reassured that the business is operating in adherence to the Licensing Act and therefore supports Trading Standards request to review the current licence.”

Section leader for licensing Amitabh Singh added: “The evidence shows a blatant disregard of the law and for public safety by the premises licence holder, DPS and the management.”