Ex-Sainsbury's store in Wolverhampton will not be redeveloped for another three years

The former Sainsbury's store in St George's

The supermarket's St George's site has already remained vacant for around eight years after it closed down when a new superstore opened up off Ring Road St Mark's.

The freehold of the building – a listed former church – was purchased by Wolverhampton Council in 2016 subject to an existing lease to the supermarket giant.

Now it has been revealed the lease will expire in three years, with council chiefs in "active dialogue" to transform the site near to the West Midlands Metro stop.

It is understood the building could be turned into homes or a school, or as a store or offices among other uses, but nothing officially has been confirmed as of yet.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy council leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: "The former Sainsbury’s St George’s site is a key strategic site that is referenced in the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus and is earmarked for future redevelopment.

"The site is currently under lease to Sainsbury’s for a further three years and will come forward on a phased basis subject to their lease concluding. The council is in active dialogue with prospective development partners on the redevelopment of this site and in wider consultation with Homes England.

"Planning policy guidance refers to a mix of uses appropriate for the site including retail, offices, food and drink, residential, education, open space, community and leisure. Future development proposals will need to reflect surrounding schemes already completed, progressing or in development.

"Any future scheme will also encourage a sensitive re-use and preservation of the listed church building, with all proposals subject to appropriate approvals and business cases."

Councillor Simon Bennett, deputy leader of the opposition Conservatives in the city, said: "Obviously it's been closed since 2014 – it's been a fair amount of time with nothing going on with that site in that time.