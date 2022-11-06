Emergency services called to Wolverhampton bar after firework goes astray

The Garden Bar, Wolverhampton

The Garden Bar, in Birmingham New Road, Lanesfield, held a fireworks display on Saturday evening.

West Midlands Police said it was initially reported that someone had been struck by a firework, but confirmed that nobody was injured.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to an organised firework display at The Garden Bar, situated on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, shortly before 8pm on Saturday night following reports someone had been struck by a firework.

"Our colleagues from the ambulance service were also in attendance but there were no injuries."

A member of staff at the bar said it had followed all health and safety regulations and the relevant fencing had been put up, but a firework fountain had gone astray.

They said emergency services had been called to the scene but no one was injured.