Emergency services called to Wolverhampton bar after firework goes astray

Published:

Emergency services were called to a Bonfire Night display at a bar in Wolverhampton after a firework went astray.

The Garden Bar, Wolverhampton
The Garden Bar, in Birmingham New Road, Lanesfield, held a fireworks display on Saturday evening.

West Midlands Police said it was initially reported that someone had been struck by a firework, but confirmed that nobody was injured.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to an organised firework display at The Garden Bar, situated on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, shortly before 8pm on Saturday night following reports someone had been struck by a firework.

"Our colleagues from the ambulance service were also in attendance but there were no injuries."

A member of staff at the bar said it had followed all health and safety regulations and the relevant fencing had been put up, but a firework fountain had gone astray.

The bar put out a post on social media afterwards to apologise and told customers it would be investigating further.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

