Police appeal after attempted child abduction in Wolverhampton city centre

The mother said that a woman tried walking off with her pram, while her child was still inside

The mother took to Facebook to warn others about what she had endured, telling people to be "careful" after the incident in Wolverhampton city centre on Tuesday.

In a viral Facebook post, the woman said: "Just a quick warning for anyone shopping up Wolverhampton Town Centre with children.

"I went through hell and back within the matter of seconds today when a lady tried walking off with my pram!

"She didn't get very far as I literally turned my back for a matter of seconds to grab something but she had every intention of taking off with him.

"So please just be careful as you don't know who's about and 'm unsure if anyone was waiting outside for her."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have been made aware of an attempted child abduction in Wolverhampton city centre, on Tuesday between 1pm and 3pm.

"The matter wasn't reported to us initially but we have recorded the crime and will investigate. We take matters such as this very seriously and would urge people with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/925434/22.