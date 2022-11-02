Cycling club meets Wolverhampton Mayor and dress up sporting champion in the robes

Pics at the Mayor's Parlour, where cycling legend Hugh Porter and his swim star wife Anita Lonsbrough, led a group of Wolverhampton Wheelers as they met the Mayor: Sandra Samuels OBE. Cyclists: Jaime Downing 12, Ben Whitehouse 12, Annabelle Whitehouse 9, Ollie Ward 14, Sally ward, Tommy Downing 8, Lily Stevenson 13 and Ben Stephens 6.

The Wolverhampton Wheelers paid a visit to the Wolverhampton Civic Centre on Tuesday to meet the city's Mayor, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE.

Sporting icons Hugh Porter MBE and his wife Anita Lonsbrough MBE accompanied some younger members of the club to see a slice of democracy in action.

The Mayor's mace and a selection of Hugh's cycling medals were on show, and Mayor Samuels also showed them the Civic regalia and silverware.

Club members were then taken them to the council chamber where full council meetings are held and the important decisions made.

Mayor Samuels said: "It was lovely to meet them all and answer their questions. We even dressed Hugh up as Mayor!"

The Wolverhampton Wheelers Cycling Club has almost 500 members aged five to 90 – and is healthier today than at any stage in its illustrious history.