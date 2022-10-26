Black Country firms back caring approach towards staff despite rise in sick notes

Over 300,000 sick notes were given this year

NHS data revealed in the first six month of this year 334,00 sick notes have been given to absent employees in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

However, local employers McDonalds and Black Country Ales both claimed not to notice any increase in absences.

Wolverhampton company National Infrastructure Solutions, which also trains HS2 workers, is preparing for absences to go up during the winter.

Operations director Matthew Wright said: "There are definitely a few more coughs, sneezes and sore throats going around this year. But before covid wasn’t that the case every year the clocks were about to go back with the colder weather and darker nights?

"As an employer we also understand that sometimes it’s kids off school ill and parents needing to stay at home for childcare that can be a reason for calling up sick and then the parent also picks up the illness themselves. So more time off."

To retain employees in a market with a labour shortage the company tries to be as flexible as possible.

National Infrastructure Solutions train HS2 workers

Mr Wright added: "We have family first approach in the welfare of all of our employees and although we like to maintain the camaraderie of our office and working environment the option to work from home is there when needed. And if ill we want the employee to take the time they need to get well.

"By adopting this approach where we genuinely care about the well-being of all our employees and have honest and open communication it develops trust and we Do not suffer like some companies might because the only option to support their children or do something without using up annual leave or losing pay is to ‘throw a sickie’.

"Other employers might have different experiences but if the working environment and culture of the business is strong it can genuinely impact all areas of the operation with positive effect…. Even keeping the dreaded seasonal lurgy away."

Idris Mohammed, who owns six takeaways across the West Midlands, believes hiring well in the first place will prevent problems in the long run.

He said: "When I started my business I only hired friends and family because they would be more invested in the business and my success. If one of my managers is off sick then the shop has to close, I've done my fair share of having to drop everything and cover someone who is sick.

"However, I would rather my staff be honest and tell me if they are ill than come into work and spread their germs around, especially as we work with food. Now, I check references, I don't want to know their thoughts on the worker I just want to know how much time they had off.

"You also need to lead by example, if workers see the boss swinging the lead, they will too but if you work hard and reward them well workers will not let you down."

NHS data showed in the former NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning area, the figure was 287,234 and was equivalent to 36,978 for every 100,000 registered working-aged patient.