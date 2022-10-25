Trespasser on lines causes big delays for train services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

The incident took place on the lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

The West Coast Mainline section between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street was closed off at around 7.18am after the discovery.

It meant passengers on the line at Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell and Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge and Smethwick Rolfe Street were left needing to find alternative transport while the incident was investigated.

Rail operators Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway all posted delays and diversions during the incident.

Lines were declared reopened around 8.05am after the line was cleared, although diversions were still expected up to and including 9am.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "Lines have reopened following a trespasser on the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

"Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.

"Disruption is expected until 09:00."