Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trespasser on lines causes big delays for train services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Rail services across a major section in the region were hit by delays and cancellations after a trespasser was found on the line.

The incident took place on the lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street
The incident took place on the lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

The West Coast Mainline section between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street was closed off at around 7.18am after the discovery.

It meant passengers on the line at Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell and Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge and Smethwick Rolfe Street were left needing to find alternative transport while the incident was investigated.

Rail operators Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway all posted delays and diversions during the incident.

Lines were declared reopened around 8.05am after the line was cleared, although diversions were still expected up to and including 9am.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "Lines have reopened following a trespasser on the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

"Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.

"Disruption is expected until 09:00."

British Transport Police have been approached for a comment.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News