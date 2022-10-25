Crews from several Black Country fire stations stop Wolverhampton house blaze from spreading

The fire was seen at the back of the house. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The crews from across several Black Country stations were called to reports of the fire on a house in Drummond Street in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton just after 6.30pm on Monday.

The first crew arrived within four minutes of being mobilised and found the fire, which was in a two-storey, mid-terraced property.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated as the fire was extinguished using a hose reel and main jets, with a hydraulic platform also being brought into use.

The road was closed while the incident took place, with 30 firefighters and five engines involved in putting out the fire and several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to search neighbouring homes and lead people to safety.

Several homes were affected by smoke and water and residents had to find alternative accommodation, but no one was hurt in the incident.

West Midlands Fire Service have now started an investigation to establish how the fire started.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 6.30pm on Monday (24 Oct) we responded to a house fire in Drummond Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.

"Some 30 firefighters attended, from several Black Country fire stations, with the first crew arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"Imagery shared with our fire control by a 999 caller helped to ensure that we sent appropriate resources to the incident.

"This was a fire in a two-storey, mid-terraced property.

"Fire crews' quick and effective actions prevented the fire spreading to other homes' living accommodation, but it did damage neighbouring roofs.

"Several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and searched neighbouring homes to confirm that everyone was accounted for. A number of people were led to safety but, fortunately, no-one was hurt.

"A number of properties were, however, affected by smoke and water, and several residents needed to be found alternative accommodation.

"The fire was extinguished using hose reel and main jets, and one of our hydraulic aerial platforms was also brought into use.

"Police and ambulance colleagues assisted our work at the scene. The road was closed for safety during the incident.