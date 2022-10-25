Brave landlord runs into burning house to check nobody inside as fire destroys five homes

The fire in Drummond Street has caused substantial damage to a number of homes

The fire, which broke out in a house on Drummond Street in the Whitmore Reans are of Wolverhampton, spread to another four properties through the roof and caused colossal damage.

Fire crews were called shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, with 30 firefighters attending to put out the blaze which has left the occupants of five houses homeless.

The landlord of one of the properties, who wished to remain anonymous, heroically ran into a burning house to check that no one was left inside.

She said: "I got the alarm from one of the tenants and came as soon as I was called. I checked every room to see if anyone was in there.

"Even when the tenants tell you they're at work, you never know if a friend or boyfriend is there. You never know so you have to make sure.

"I needed to do that otherwise I couldn't live my life. I couldn't go home and sleep. I had to make sure."

The fire was seen at the back of the house. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Speaking about the experience, she admitted: "I was so scared. I could hear the fire crackling above me. I've never had such an experience before. I cried when I went in. It's shocking.

"Luckily, everybody is okay, but I can't look at [the house], honestly."

The landlord has been told it will take 12 to 18 months to repair the damaged properties, leaving people in limbo as to where they will go.

Rizwan Habib, a 43-year-old taxi driver, was at home with his wife and daughter when the fire started.

Rizwan Habib inspects the damage in his house

His house has been severely damaged, with the blaze tearing through the roof and water damage affecting the rooms in the property.

Rizwan, who lives in the house with his wife and five children, said: "I heard the noise from the fire brigade and ran outside. There was lots of smoke and I shouted at my wife: 'get out of the house, there's a fire'. She left everything and we just ran.

"It's sad, we made the house so lovely to live in. Now the decorations and the furniture are damaged. We're staying at a friend's house, and waiting to hear back from the insurers about accommodation."

The fire caused severe damage to five homes

He went on to commend the emergency services for their work putting out the fire out, thanking the firefighters and the police for their service.

Torani Ahmadi, a 24-year-old barber, and Umukoro Innocent Oghnemano, a 31-year-old International Business student, are now homeless.

Umukoro said: "I'm meant to be at university today, but I'm here instead. I had to tell my lecturers I couldn't work."

Fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze

Residents are still coming to terms with what happened

On top of that, all of his possessions were destroyed in the blaze.

"We couldn't pick up anything, not even a pen," Umukoro added. "We have nothing."