Met Office issues 25-hour thunderstorm warning for region

A yellow weather warning has been issued

Met Office experts have declared a "yellow" warning for Sandwell, Walsall, Dudley, part of Wolverhampton and for other places such as Birmingham on Sunday.

The warning will run up to around 5am on Monday, with people urged to stay safe and look out for difficult driving conditions some road closures over the period.

It said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Meanwhile a forecast has predicted the storms will pass by Tuesday with that day remaining "mostly dry" – but there was more wet weather to come afterwards.

A forecast said: "A band of heavy rain will move across the region through the morning clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon. Breezy.