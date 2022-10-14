Financial accountant gives charity a boost by completing London Marathon

Ian Fletcher

Ian Fletcher, from Pensett-based national commercial property and investment company LCP, completed the gruelling course with a personal best (PB) of four hours, 58 minutes and 13 seconds after spending months training for the event.

He had previously competed in the marathon in 2014.

"It was an amazing experience.” said Ian, 47, who lives in Wombourne with his wife, Hannah.

“This marathon meant so much to me and I’m very happy, as I got the PB. It was a privilege to run for this charity and train with such a brilliant team. We all supported each other during training and if there were any issues, we worked together to get through them."

Ian, who has been running for about 17 years, chose Compton Care, a Wolverhampton-based charity that provides palliative care, as it helped to care for his mother-in-law, Christine Richards, who died in June 2019.

He added: "It is dedicated to helping people with incurable conditions to live their best possible life and they did that with my mother-in-law before she sadly passed away. The difference Compton made to her final days could not be measured and that made me more committed to wanting to give back.

"Running a marathon isn't easy and it takes a lot of dedication to train for, as it's physically and mentally hard, but I'm absolutely thrilled to have raised this money for Compton Care."