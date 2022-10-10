Former mayor hopes King Charles III will visit Wolverhampton soon

Councillor Claire Darke. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Councillor Claire Darke, who was mayor between 2019 and 2021, said she was lucky enough to attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2009.

She attended alongside her mother and said seeing people recognised by Her Majesty "energised a community spirit in me" to make a difference.

Councillor Darke, who represents the Park ward on Wolverhampton Council, said: "When I was first elected to Wolverhampton Council in 2009, I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to attend the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. I was accompanied by my 82-year-old mother.

"We set off for our grand day out in sunshine: Buckingham Palace was crowded when we arrived. As keen gardeners, we set about exploring the royal grounds and garden before heading for the refreshment in a series of magnificent marquees for some cucumber sandwiches and chocolate cake.

"Despite the heavy deluge of rain along with a hailstorm; being alongside inspiring people from all walks of life recognised by the Queen energised a community spirit in me to enact positive change.

"Later in my political career I had the honour of serving as The Mayor of Wolverhampton, the Queen’s representative of Wolverhampton, for two years. Being Mayor of Wolverhampton is a ceremonial role and a great opportunity to celebrate volunteers, community groups, organisations and the great work people do in the city.

"Wolverhampton was honoured with a royal visit of HRH The Duke of Gloucester to our city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Heath Town Estate.

"As mayor, I attended Buckingham Palace with Wolverhampton’s recipients of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service alongside my consort Dr Paul Darke. Thankfully, it was a day of glorious weather and the Queen waved to us as she passed by to the royal tent."

The Labour councillor said the schedule of King Charles II will "surely" include a trip to Wolverhampton where he will be able to see how the city has evolved since Queen Elizabeth II's last visit in 2011.

She said: "I look forward to HRM King Charles III visiting Wolverhampton in due course. Visiting all the nations of the United Kingdom will be a busy schedule but will surely include a visit to Wolverhampton at some point to raise awareness of the increasingly welcoming, diverse, green, and multicultural city that Wolverhampton has become since the last visit by the Head of State in 2011.

"The monarch’s advocacy for positive change, in areas such as climate action and the built environment, is shared by our local community. Wolverhampton Council’s commitment to being carbon neutral by 2028 and the declaration of a climate emergency are acts that that other cities across the UK have followed.

"Significantly, the University of Wolverhampton’s newly inaugurated National Brownfield Institute will accelerate sustainable construction, circular economy, and brownfield development in Wolverhampton, the region and globally.

"In the summer, the Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands brought people together for a once-in-a-generation event. The Games gave us the time to reflect on our shared past, but also look to a brighter future of more equitable internationalism.