Firefighters stop car fire spreading to nearby homes and vehicles

The car blaze was extinguished by firefighters. Photo: Fallings Park Fire Station

Crews from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations were sent to Woden Road, in Heath Town, at almost midnight on Saturday.

The fire was confined to the engine bay of the vehicle and it was "out quickly" thanks to the firefighters who used one hose reel jet.

An image of the vehicle was later showcased on social media – with the front of the vehicle having been heavily damaged by the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 11.54pm on Saturday, West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on Woden Road, Wolverhampton. Crews from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton attended the incident.