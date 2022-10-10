Notification Settings

Firefighters stop car fire spreading to nearby homes and vehicles

By Thomas Parkes

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a car in Wolverhampton and stopped it from spreading to nearby properties and vehicles.

The car blaze was extinguished by firefighters. Photo: Fallings Park Fire Station
Crews from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations were sent to Woden Road, in Heath Town, at almost midnight on Saturday.

The fire was confined to the engine bay of the vehicle and it was "out quickly" thanks to the firefighters who used one hose reel jet.

An image of the vehicle was later showcased on social media – with the front of the vehicle having been heavily damaged by the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 11.54pm on Saturday, West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on Woden Road, Wolverhampton. Crews from Fallings Park and Wolverhampton attended the incident.

“Crews extinguished a car on fire in the roadway, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet. The fire was confined to the engine bay and the fire was out quickly thanks to the efforts of our firefighters.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

