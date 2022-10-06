Wolverhampton looking to improve mental health support

The city’s Health and Wellbeing Together (HWT) partnership has delivered more than 1,600 mental health interventions so far between 2021-22, and is now looking into signing up to the national ‘Prevention Concordat for Better Mental Health’.

This latest initiative has been designed to give the most deprived local authorities the incentive to invest in prevention interventions for better mental health – specifically any issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report to council bosses, principal public health specialist Jamie Annakin said: “Three case studies were undertaken and can now offer a snapshot of activities undertaken in the Better Mental Health 2021-22 programme to engage with people across the city to better understand mental health needs.

“Key aspects of what people felt ‘being mentally well’ meant for them included feeling emotionally balanced, resilient and able to bounce back or cope with life challenges. Feeling optimistic about the future, having good social connections and being able to access support when needed were also features of responses.

“The case two study involved people with more complex life issues and vulnerabilities and focused on supporting males over 18 to improve mental and physical health and wellbeing, by providing information and wellbeing workshops and a gentle introduction to physical activity, with sessions hosted at Molineux.

“Over 600 hours of programme delivery were provided to 35 groups including people who are victims of domestic violence, people engaged in substance use support, parents and carers of young people with special educational needs (SEND), refugees and migrants, asylum seekers, and people who were homeless or living in supported accommodation,” he added.

“The third case study looked into awareness of suicide prevention and involved the training of over 350 people from primary care settings all over the city-wide workforce. Barbers and hairdressers were trained in suicide prevention, helping to reduce suicide stigma and provide a better initial response to people exhibiting suicidal ideation.”

“Historically, talking about suicide has been taboo and the training delivered will help reduce this by enabling people to feel comfortable with talking about the subject and broaching the conversation with members of the public they support and serve in various forms.”