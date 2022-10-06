Notification Settings

Lifelong Wolves fan and fundraiser starts walk to Chelsea to raise money for charity

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A veteran fundraiser left Molineux under the cover of darkness during the early hours of the morning to start his mammoth journey to Stamford Bridge.

Manjinder King, better known as Manny, is taking on the journey

Manjinder King, better known as Manny, has started his walk – which will see him cover over 125 miles – to Chelsea's football ground in West London.

The lifelong Wolves fan is taking on the challenge in aid of Dementia UK, where he is a regional volunteer ambassador, and to raise awareness for them.

The 49-year-old started off on Thursday morning outside the Billy Wright statue to cheers from a range of people – including the city's own Suzi Perry.

And at 2pm on the same day, the well-known fundraiser said he had completed 50km of his journey but had another eight hours of walking left to do.

He is scheduled to arrive on October 8, the day Chelsea plays Wolves at Stamford Bridge at 3pm, with the fan saying he wanted a "win" after the team's bad form.

Speaking to the Express & Star as he was gearing up for his trip, he said: "I used to fundraise for many charities, but then I read up on dementia and realised it never got the awareness that other diseases did.

"I do something every year. Last year it was the London Marathon, and this year I decided to walk to Chelsea. I’m a life-long Wolves fan, so I wanted to start off from there, and Chelsea seemed like a good challenge.

"It’s about 126 miles, which is the same as five marathons in just over two and a half days. I’m excited – but I am a little bit nervous. This is more than any other challenge I’ve done before and I’ll be walking through places I haven’t been to."

Manny said the charity relied on donations and he hoped to pull in as much as possible to provide specialist care.

Updates on his journey are being posted through his Twitter account PedalSingh. To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang.

