Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TV's Jay Blades returns to Wolverhampton to fulfil a promise and raise money for charity

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has fulfilled a promise he made at the Pride of Britain Awards to come back to Wolverhampton for a charity event.

Jay Blades visits the Inner Wheel club of Tettenhall. Pictured with, left, president Linda Francis and Christine Cox
Jay Blades visits the Inner Wheel club of Tettenhall. Pictured with, left, president Linda Francis and Christine Cox

Christine Cox got chatting with TV's Jay when she attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her mother Rosemary Cox, who won a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work campaigning for the introduction of the NHS Organ Donor Register in 1994.

A member of the Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall, Christine asked Jay whether he would feature in a charitable event in Wolverhampton in support of the MS Therapy Centre in Newbridge.

Jay, who lives and works in Ironbridge and presents the BBC's The Repair Shop, was only too happy to oblige and made his promise.

Tickets for An Audience With Jay Blades completely sold out, with 170 people filling Linden House on Tettenhall Road.

Christine said: "He was so great, I interviewed him on stage for an hour and 10 minutes.

"He was brilliant, what a man, we think the world of him after that. During the talk, his love of family and community stood out as his passion for making the world a better place.

"The famous saying in Wolverhampton 'Out of Darkness, Cometh Light' really mirrors Jay's life. All of his experiences have made him the man he is today.

"We are confident we have raised at least £2,000 on the day."

And during the talk, Jay said he would be more than happy to do another event in the future.

Linda Francis, president of the Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall, said: "We chose the MS Therapy Centre as they do a lot of good work in the community.

"Several of our members help out at the centre so that's where the link comes from."

Jenny Morrison, fundraising chairman, added: "I have organised the event itself here at Linden House.

"It has all gone very well, it ran like clockwork. He was a brilliant speaker and guest as a whole.

"We could've sold the tickets three times over, I was inundated with requests."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Health
Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Showbiz
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News