Historic Wolverhampton manor to get new community greenhouse

Wightwick Manor, at Wightwick Bank, Wolverhampton

The Victorian manor house – a major tourist attraction – has been owned by the National Trust since 1937 and draws thousands of visitors all year round.

Renowned for its magnificent grounds and gardens, the property hosts regular community events to allow people to learn more about its history.

The latest move to enhance the site with a new greenhouse for the benefit of visitors has been given the go-ahead this week.

A statement from the National Trust, which was submitted alongside a planning application, said: “A greenhouse at Wightwick Manor will enable round the year propagation within an area of garden which is used as a working area.

“This area of garden is not routinely open to members of the public and the greenhouse would therefore be a behind the scenes addition.

“It will largely conserve the appearance of Wightwick Manor itself, as well as other surrounding listed buildings and thus the conservation area.”