48 new West Midlands Police officers among first to take king's oath

The 48 new West Midlands Police officers

At the latest swearing in ceremony at the force's training centre, Tally Ho!, in Birmingham, a total of 48 force recruits took the oath led by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill and Justice of the Peace Mark Aspinall.

They were also part of the latest group to be attested at the Police Now Graduate Leadership Programme academy. Other officers in attendance were also given the opportunity to retake the oath to King Charles III if they wished.

A total of 147 new officers from eight force areas will now join their respective police forces across England and Wales.

The programme includes completing a graduate diploma in professional policing practice at Liverpool's John Moore’s University.

The officers were given an official welcome by the force's community trust leader, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward, who said: "It is genuinely my honour and delight to be one of the first senior officers to welcome you into UK policing.

"In a few moments you're going to say 96 words. Those 96 words are going to change your lives."