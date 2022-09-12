Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after incident near bridge in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

A man was taken to hospital last night following an "incident" near a bridge in Wolverhampton.

The incident occurred at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
Ambulance crews rushed to the scene just after 8pm, at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane.

After being assessed, the man was taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.02pm to reports of an incident at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended. Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed by crews before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We attended to assist Ambulance colleagues with a man needing medical attention."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

