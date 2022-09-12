Man taken to hospital after incident near bridge in Wolverhampton

The incident occurred at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene just after 8pm, at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane.

After being assessed, the man was taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.02pm to reports of an incident at the junction of Windermere Road and Barnhurst Lane in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended. Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed by crews before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”