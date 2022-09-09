Notification Settings

Places to lay flowers across West Midlands in tribute to the Queen

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

People will be able to lay flowers and pay their respects at various locations across the West Midlands in tribute to the Queen who died aged 96.

Coronation Gardens in Dudley
Regional leaders including politicians and bishops and various organisation have all paid tribute to Her Majesty in a vast outpouring of love.

Now it has been announced people will be able to lay floral tributes across various council-owned or run sites within the region in her memory.

People can lay flowers at Coronation Gardens in Dudley, Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley, Steven Park in Quarry Bank and Somer Square in Halesowen.

Flowers can also be left at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square in Wolverhampton city centre and at memorials in Bilston, Tettenhall and Wednesfield, and outside the civic centre on Darwall Street in Walsall.

And in Sandwell, flowers can be left by the fountain outside Sandwell Council House in Freeth Street. In Birmingham, the spot is inside the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral.

For Solihull, people can pay their respects inside Jubilee Gardens on Bosworth Drive and outside Coventry Cathedral in Coventry.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

