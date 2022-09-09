Places to lay flowers across West Midlands in tribute to the Queen

Coronation Gardens in Dudley

Regional leaders including politicians and bishops and various organisation have all paid tribute to Her Majesty in a vast outpouring of love.

Now it has been announced people will be able to lay floral tributes across various council-owned or run sites within the region in her memory.

People can lay flowers at Coronation Gardens in Dudley, Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley, Steven Park in Quarry Bank and Somer Square in Halesowen.

Flowers can also be left at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square in Wolverhampton city centre and at memorials in Bilston, Tettenhall and Wednesfield, and outside the civic centre on Darwall Street in Walsall.

And in Sandwell, flowers can be left by the fountain outside Sandwell Council House in Freeth Street. In Birmingham, the spot is inside the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral.