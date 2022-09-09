Faith of Queen a comfort to those attending Wolverhampton church service

The church has been set up to allow people to pay their respects, light a candle and sign a book of condolence

St Peter's Collegiate Church was one of many churches and places of worship across the country to dedicate services to the Queen following her death on Thursday at the age of 96.

The church, which is set in the centre of city held a special Eucharist service on Friday with a prayer for the Queen and the Royal Family, led by rector Rev David Wright, following a muffled ringing of bells at 12pm.

Rev. David Wright conducts the Eucharist service at St Peter's Church

Rev Wright said the church would be open throughout the week as a place of welcome and reflection, with people able to light a candle and sign a book of condolence, and added that the church gave people a place to reflect and come together.

He said: "I think it gives people, regardless of whatever feeling they have, the space to be with those emotions and, if you're a person of faith, a chance to pray and feel they are in the presence of God.

"The Queen, to me, was just such an inspirational figure of faith and service and I, like many other people in this country, have never known another monarch in my lifetime and I think she was a great model of devotion to her family, faith and country."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Sandra Samuels, and the Mayor's Consort Karl Samuels were among those paying their respects

There was a constant stream of people coming into the church, with a number staying for the Eucharist or just choosing to sit on a pew and take in a moment of reflection.

Councillor Wendy Thompson was among those attending the Eucharist and said it was a comfort to her as she dealt with an overpowering feeling of sadness.

She said: "It's a nice moment to be able to sit and reflect and allow people to have that moment of contemplation because you feel that you are part of an historical event.

"The church gives me comfort because I think everyone coming together and sharing this type of sadness gives a comfort on its own, and I think the Queen was seen as an iconic figure, respected across the world and so welcoming."

"She meant so much to me and was much respected, looking across the world and across the Commonwealth countries that she cared so much about and I think she was steadfast and dedicated."

The service was an opportunity for people to come together and pray and reflect

Elly Kostur had also attended the Eucharist and said she wanted to be at St Peter's as it was a focal point of the community and a special place to be.

She said: "I just knew it was guaranteed to be open and I wanted to be here among other people as it's a great comfort to be here.

"I pray every day, but there are times when you physically have to visit a church and I think it has been a great way to remember a shining beacon constant throughout my life and someone who was always stable and a great leader.